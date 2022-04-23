NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

