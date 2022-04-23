NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

