NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 146.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Shares of NEP opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

