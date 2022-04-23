NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 254,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,753. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.02, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.