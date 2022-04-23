Nimiq (NIM) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and $333,739.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,817.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.60 or 0.07435465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00267156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00796312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00690117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00088450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00389715 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,815,178,634 coins and its circulating supply is 9,248,178,634 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

