Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,637. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

