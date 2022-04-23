North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,792 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 633,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,384. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average of $247.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

