North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,375 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 63,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. 6,135,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

