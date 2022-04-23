North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,580 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock remained flat at $$24.42 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

