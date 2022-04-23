North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $21.34 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,284. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.16.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

