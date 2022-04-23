North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 440,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223,691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

