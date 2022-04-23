North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,730. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

