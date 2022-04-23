North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.61. 1,092,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The company has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.