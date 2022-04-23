North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

