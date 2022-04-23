North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

