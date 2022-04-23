North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of KMB traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

