Northland Securities Cuts Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $20.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.