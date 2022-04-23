Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

