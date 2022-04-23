Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 467.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 455,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,787. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

