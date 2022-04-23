Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $102.52. 378,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,883. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.