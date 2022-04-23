Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

