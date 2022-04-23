Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,030.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of PG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

