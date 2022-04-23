Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,814 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,036,000 after buying an additional 2,431,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 8,625,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

