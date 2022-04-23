Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 58,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 333,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

