NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

