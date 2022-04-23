NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,164,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

