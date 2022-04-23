Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

