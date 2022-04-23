ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ODP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.91. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 48.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

