OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

OFG opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

