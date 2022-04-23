OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.
OFG opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.