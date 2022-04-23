OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $371,271.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,832,313 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

