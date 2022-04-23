Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,582. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average of $319.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.