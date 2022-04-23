Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.68

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.00. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 5,752 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

