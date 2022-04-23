Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00009364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.10 million and $17.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00267323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,338 coins and its circulating supply is 563,022 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.