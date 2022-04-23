On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.29).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

OTB stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 230 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 144,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £381.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.50 ($5.69).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

