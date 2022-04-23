One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue GBX 0.06 Dividend

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:OMIP opened at GBX 7.38 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £16.41 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. One Media iP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.89.
