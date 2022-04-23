Only1 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $771,206.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $771,206.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

