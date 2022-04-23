Onooks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,651.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $220,651.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.12 or 0.07421959 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,815.28 or 1.00133827 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

