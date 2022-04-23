Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

LPRO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

