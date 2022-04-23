OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.97 or 0.07433315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.23 or 1.00103396 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.