Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

