ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 257,127 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

