Origin Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $418,048.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and approximately $418,048.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.01 or 0.07411234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,556.53 or 0.99816891 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 87,944,024 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

