OriginTrail Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $200.78 million and $1.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,399,166 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

