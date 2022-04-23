Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Richard James Hall Sells 39,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$237,611.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,794,460.
Richard James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Richard James Hall sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$157,637.50.
OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85.
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
