Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

