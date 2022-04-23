Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $4.84 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

