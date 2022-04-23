Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $4.84 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
