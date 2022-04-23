PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006889 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00255949 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00277195 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.