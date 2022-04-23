Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.46 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $29.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $164.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.45 million, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,571,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,445. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.