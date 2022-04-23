Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 1% This Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $152,671.81 and approximately $395,842.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

