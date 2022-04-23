Parachute (PAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,508.00

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $408,940.54 and $127,508.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.